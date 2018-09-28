Germany's embattled Thyssenkrupp plans to split company in two

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: The fate of historic German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp appeared sealed on Thursday (Sep 2 7), as executives laid out a plan to split it in two despite resistance from the government and a major shareholder.

Stock in the group soared following a company statement that outlined a division of the 207-year-old firm, which manufactures products from elevators, trains and car parts to steel.

"The executive board will suggest to the supervisory board on Sunday ... splitting the group into two significantly more focused and effective firms," bosses said in a statement.

"The industrial goods and the raw materials businesses will each become independent, listed companies," they added.

Shareholders in the present Thyssenkrupp would receive new shares in both Thyssenkrupp Materials - with 90,000 employees and annual revenues around €16 billion (US$18.7 billion) - and Thyssenkrupp Industrials, with 40,000 workers and €18 billion in revenue.

Shares in the group shot 17 per cent higher following the announcement. The closed the day 9.9 per cent higher at €22.06, still topping the DAX index of blue-chip German shares which was up 0.4 per cent.

Before the plan can go ahead both the supervisory board and a general shareholders' meeting must give the green light, with directors expecting to move "in 12 to 18 months".

On the workers' side, labour representatives have long feared that a further restructuring could bring job cuts.

Recently-elected works council chief Dirk Sievers told regional newspaper WAZ earlier this month that "we won't block reasonable changes".

"But we won't accept any restructuring of the company against the interests of the employees," he added.

"The workers are the ones who can't just say, 'we're off'."

'PSYCHOLOGICAL TERRORISM'

Thyssenkrupp's plan for a breakup puts it on the same path as other behemoths of German and global industry.

Industrial giant Siemens is on course to reshape itself into a more adaptable structure of independent units, while chemicals powerhouse Bayer has long since spun off many traditional activities to focus on pharmaceuticals and agrichemicals.

"Today we are a single tanker. We must become a coordinated and efficient fleet of ships," Siemens chief executive Joe Kaeser told German media last year.

In Thyssenkrupp's case, the impetus for the breakup has come from activist shareholders like Swedish investment firm Cevian and US hedge fund Elliott, which argued the split could unlock value for shareholders.

Over the summer, their persistent pressure first drove out chief executive Heinrich Hiesinger and later supervisory board chief Ulrich Lehner.

In a newspaper interview, Lehner complained bitterly of "methods that could even be described as psychological terrorism" employed by the investors.

Meanwhile Essen-based Thyssenkrupp's finances dived into the red in the third quarter of its financial year, it reported last month, with a net loss of €131 million (US$153 million) between April and June prompting it to lower its full-year forecast.

Slower sales and higher-than-expected costs in the industrial solutions division were weighing on business, it said.

Among the projects causing headaches were a marine project in Turkey, a cement plant in Saudi Arabia and a biofuel power plant in Australia.

The sobering performance overshadowed the support from Chancellor Angela Merkel's left-right coalition government for preserving Thyssenkrupp.

In July, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and Labour Minister Hubertus Heil had spoken out in favour.

But neither Berlin nor longtime anchor shareholder the Krupp Foundation, which still holds 21 per cent of the group, could hold executives back from the split.