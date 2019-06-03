Germany's Infineon close to acquiring Cypress Semiconductor: Bloomberg

REUTERS: German chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG is nearing a deal to buy Cypress Semiconductor Corp, valuing the U.S. chipmaker at almost US$10 billion, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

Infineon will pay between US$23-US$24 a share for Cypress Semiconductor, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The offer is at a premium of about 50per cent from when Bloomberg reported last week that Cypress Semiconductor was exploring options after receiving takeover interest.

Both Infineon and Cypress Semiconductor were not immediately available to comment.

(This story corrects syntax in headline)

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

