Germany's Metro AG says it approves departure of CEO Koch by year-end

The supervisory boad of Metro AG on Sunday approved the decision by CEO Olaf Koch to quit the German retailer by the end of the year, the company said.

FRANKFURT: The supervisory boad of Metro AG on Sunday approved the decision by CEO Olaf Koch to quit the German retailer by the end of the year, the company said.

The group will start a structured process to look for a successor, it said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Frances Kerry)