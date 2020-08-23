Germany's Metro AG says it approves departure of CEO Koch by year-end

The supervisory boad of Metro AG on Sunday approved the decision by CEO Olaf Koch to quit the German retailer by the end of the year, the company said.

FILE PHOTO: Olaf Koch, CEO of German wholesaler Metro AG poses for a picture before the company's annual shareholders meeting in Duesseldorf, Germany, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The group will start a structured process to look for a successor, it said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Frances Kerry)

