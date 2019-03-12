Germany's Verdi union opposes Deutsche-Commerzbank merger

Germany's Verdi labor union on Tuesday voiced strong objections to a possible merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, arguing that a combined entity would be a more attractive target for a hostile foreign takeover.

FRANKFURT: Germany's Verdi labor union on Tuesday voiced strong objections to a possible merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, arguing that a combined entity would be a more attractive target for a hostile foreign takeover.

The union, in a statement e-mailed to Reuters, also said that Deutsche's biggest problem, its investment bank, wouldn't be helped by a tie-up with Commerzbank. A merger would put at least 10,000 jobs at risk, it added.

The reaction from the union follows news over the weekend that Deutsche Bank's chief executive Christian Sewing had agreed to hold tentative talks with rival Commerzbank.

Berlin, which has been worried about Deutsche's health, has pushed for a merger as Deutsche has struggled to generate sustainable profits since the 2008 financial crisis.

"We reject a merger," said Jan Duscheck, head of Verdi's banking division.

It wouldn't create a truly big bank in the European market, and the new entity would be "considerably more attractive for a hostile takeover, for example, by France," he said.

"The merger would not result in a 'national champion'," he added.

Both banks declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Louise Heavens; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Louise Heavens)