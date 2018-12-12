Germany seeks to assist potential bank merger: Bloomberg

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Germany is conducting high-level discussions to facilitate a possible merger of the nation's two largest private banks - Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank - Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

FRANKFURT: Germany is conducting high-level discussions to facilitate a possible merger of the nation's two largest private banks: Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank: Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Spokesmen for the two banks declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Germany's finance ministry said there was nothing she could say about the report.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Michelle Martin)