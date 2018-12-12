Germany seeks to assist potential bank merger: Bloomberg

Business

Germany seeks to assist potential bank merger: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the Deutsche Bank is pictured in Frankfurt
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Deutsche Bank is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT: Germany is conducting high-level discussions to facilitate a possible merger of the nation's two largest private banks: Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank: Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Spokesmen for the two banks declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Germany's finance ministry said there was nothing she could say about the report.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Source: Reuters

