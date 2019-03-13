Germany sees 750 million euro potential risk from scrapping of Airbus A380

The decision by Airbus to scrap its A380 jet risks costing Germany as much as 750 million euros, an economy ministry report seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

A deal to restructure A380 loans signed by Germany and Airbus in 2018 excluded the cancellation of the program through 2028, said the report which also said Berlin expects the production halt to affect a U.S. World Trade Organisation claim against the EU over alleged subsidies.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Andrea Shalal; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing Thomas Seythal)