Germany tells Airbus to behave responsibly after job cut report

BERLIN: Airbus must take responsible decisions, Germany said on Monday after a French magazine reported that Airbus plans to move or cut 3,600 jobs due to a decline in production rates of the A380 and A400M planes.

A spokesman for the economy ministry declined to comment on the report but said in general, Airbus must take responsible decisions and act responsibly toward its factory locations.

The report in Challenges magazine had said factories in Bremen and Augsburg would be the focus of talks, alongside others in Spain and Britain, and those in Hamburg and Stade could also be affected.

