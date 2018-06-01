Germany threatens Daimler with 3.75 billion euro fine over emissions: Spiegel

German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer has threatened carmaker Daimler with a fine of 3.75 billion euros (US$4.38 billion) over a diesel emissions scandal, Spiegel magazine reported on Friday.

BERLIN/FRANKFURT: German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer has threatened to fine carmaker Daimler 3.75 billion euros (US$4.4 billion) over a diesel emissions scandal, Spiegel magazine reported on Friday.

The report comes after Scheuer on Monday questioned Daimler boss Dieter Zetsche in a closed-door meeting over how many Mercedes-Benz vans and cars need to be fixed after a regulator found illegal software in one of its models.

Spiegel, citing no sources, said Scheuer expressed concerns that a total of 750,000 Mercedes vehicles could be affected and that the ministry could impose fines of up to 5,000 euros per car.

Last month Daimler was ordered by motor vehicle authority KBA to recall Vito vans fitted with 1.6 liter diesel engines because it said they breached emissions rules.

Daimler has said it will appeal against KBA's decision to classify its software as illegal and contest the findings in court if necessary, although it said it was cooperating fully.

Spiegel said there was considerable evidence that diesel engines of the Mercedes C-Class models were also affected and that Daimler representatives would be summoned to the ministry ahead of a planned follow-up meeting of Zetsche and Scheuer later this month.

The report said at least a further 80,000 vehicles might have to be recalled as a result.

The Transport Ministry was not immediately available to comment on the report.

A spokesman for Daimler said the group had committed to keeping the nature of its discussions with the Transport Ministry confidential and would not comment.

KBA declined to comment.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers, Holger Hansen, Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Paul Carrel and David Holmes)