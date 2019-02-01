Germany to give fighter jet order to Airbus or Boeing: sources

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Germany has narrowed its options for replacing Tornado fighter jets and will decide between European manufacturer Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing, German defense ministry sources said on Thursday.

BERLIN: Germany has narrowed its options for replacing Tornado fighter jets and will decide between European manufacturer Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing, German defense ministry sources said on Thursday.

The German government will make its final decision on the matter as soon as all information is on the table, the defense ministry sources said, adding that there was no timetable.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)