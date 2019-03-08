Ghosn's bail conditions: Surveillance cameras, no internet access

The following conditions were imposed on ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn as part of the US$9 million bail that freed him from jail, according to a member of his legal team. If he violates these terms, he will be sent back to jail.

TOKYO: The following conditions were imposed on ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn as part of the US$9 million bail that freed him from jail, according to a member of his legal team. If he violates these terms, he will be sent back to jail.

1. Must reside in Tokyo.

2. Cannot travel abroad; must surrender passport to his lawyer.

3. Needs court permission to go on a trip of more than two nights.

4. Must install surveillance cameras at the entrances of his residence.

5. Prohibited from accessing the internet and using e-mail.

6. Can only use a personal computer at his lawyer's office that is not connected to the internet.

7. Banned from communicating with parties involved in the case.

8. Needs court's permission to attend a Nissan board meeting.

8. Banned from contacting Nissan managers.

