Ghosn's new lawyer says he should be released on bail

The new lawyer for ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn said his client should be released on bail while awaiting trial and that Japan was out of step with international norms.

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, poses after the Renault&
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, poses after the Renault's 2015 annual results presentation at their headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

TOKYO: The new lawyer for ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn said his client should be released on bail while awaiting trial and that Japan was out of step with international norms.

At his first press briefing, Junichiro Hironaka also said that Ghosn's case should have been dealt with internally at Nissan.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

