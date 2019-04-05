Ghosn vows he won't be 'broken' after re-arrest in Tokyo

TOKYO: Japanese prosecutors on Thursday (Apr 4) re-arrested Carlos Ghosn on fresh allegations of financial misconduct, as the former auto tycoon slammed an "outrageous and arbitrary" detention and vowed he would "not be broken."

In the early hours, officials raided a central Tokyo apartment the 65-year-old Ghosn has called home since winning bail last month after more than 100 days in detention.

It was the latest twist in a rollercoaster drama that has gripped Japan and the rest of the world since his shock arrest at a Tokyo airport on Nov 19.

Prosecutors said Ghosn had been detained over transfers of Nissan funds totalling US$15 million between late 2015 and the middle of 2018. They suspect Ghosn used US$5 million of that for personal expenditure.

"The suspect ... was responsible for overseeing the whole of Nissan's operations and performing his duty loyally so as not to cause losses to Nissan, but he betrayed that duty in order to benefit himself," they said in a statement.

Ghosn released a statement through his representatives attacking what he called the "outrageous and arbitrary" detention.

"Why arrest me except to try to break me? I will not be broken," said the former high-flying executive.

He has denied any wrongdoing and took to Twitter for the first time on Wednesday to announce plans to "tell the truth" at an Apr 11 news conference that now looks unlikely.

Prosecutors can hold Ghosn for up to 22 days while they investigate the new claims and may re-arrest him again or seek to hold him in pre-trial detention.

Deputy chief prosecutor Shin Kukimoto justified the arrest by saying they judged there was a "risk of destruction of evidence".

But Ghosn's lawyer Junichiro Hironaka, known as the "Razor" for his mental sharpness, told reporters the fresh arrest was "against the spirit of the law" and "should not be tolerated in a civilised nation."

He added his client had expected prosecutors would re-arrest him and had therefore prepared a video, without specifying the contents or exactly when it would be released.

Visibly angry, he vowed to fight likely attempts by the prosecutor to extend the detention, claiming the arrest was "not necessary" and designed merely to pile pressure on Ghosn.

He added prosecutors had confiscated not only diaries and documents belonging to Ghosn, but also the passport and phone of his wife Carole.

She was questioned "without her attorney present, even though she is not targeted in this investigation," the family's French lawyer, Jessica Finelle, told French network BFMTV.

'I HAVE NAMES'

Ghosn already faces three separate charges. The first two relate to the alleged deferring of around US$80 million in income and concealing this in official documents to shareholders.

The third, more complex, charge is that he attempted to transfer personal losses to Nissan and paid a Saudi contact who provided collateral from the company funds.

In an interview with French broadcasters TF1 and LCI, Ghosn reiterated he was "combative and innocent" but acknowledged "it's hard."

Ghosn, who holds French, Brazilian and Lebanese nationalities, appealed to the French government to "defend" him and his "rights as a citizen."

Asked if he would provide evidence that could clear his name, Ghosn said: "Everything needs to be put on the table. Of course, I have names."

But he admitted his lawyers have "doubts about how this trial is going to play out."

Thursday's arrest came after French car firm Renault, which Ghosn also once headed, handed French prosecutors documents showing the auto tycoon had authorised suspicious transfers worth millions of euros.

A Nissan spokesman said the firm's own internal probe had uncovered "substantial evidence of blatantly unethical conduct" and that their focus was on "addressing weaknesses in governance that enabled this misconduct."

'TELL THE TRUTH'

Ghosn had maintained his silence since paying around US$9 million to win bail on Mar 6 when he walked out of his detention centre dressed in a workman's uniform in a bizarre attempt to evade the world's media.

When reports emerged early Wednesday that prosecutors were considering further charges against him, Ghosn suddenly popped up on Twitter to announce he would "tell the truth" about his case.

His tweet, which his representatives confirmed was authentic, sparked questions about his bail conditions, which were thought to include a ban on internet use.

However, Hironaka insisted his client was acting within his rights, and Kukimoto said the arrest had nothing to do with the tweet.

Ghosn was largely credited with saving Nissan from the brink of bankruptcy by tying its fortunes to Mitsubishi Motors and Renault.

He has frequently denounced his downfall as a "plot" by Nissan insiders worried he planned to push them into a full partnership with the French firm.

"I pushed hard to make this alliance successful, but never by doing anything illegal," he told French TV.