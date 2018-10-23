Gilberto Benetton, co-founder of Benetton group, has died: sources

Gilberto Benetton, one of the co-founders of the Italian clothing retailer Benetton Group, has died, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

MILAN: Gilberto Benetton, one of the co-founders of the Italian clothing retailer Benetton Group, has died, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The company was not immediately available for a comment.

