Gilberto Benetton, co-founder of Benetton group, has died: sources
MILAN: Gilberto Benetton, one of the co-founders of the Italian clothing retailer Benetton Group, has died, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
The company was not immediately available for a comment.
