Gilead aims to expand remdesivir output for COVID-19, posts flat first-quarter results

REUTERS: Gilead Sciences Inc , maker of the experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir, on Thursday reported flat first-quarter earnings and said it with work with international partners to expand production of potential COVID-19 treatment.

The company said it still expects to have more than one million remdesivir treatment courses manufactured by December, "with plans to be able to produce several million treatment courses in 2021."

The U.S. National Institutes of Health on Wednesday said preliminary results from its trial of remdesivir showed that COVID-19 patients given the drug recovered 31per cent faster than those given a placebo. Data from a trial run by Gilead, also unveiled on Wednesday, showed similar clinical improvements in patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of whether they received five or ten days of treatment.

On Thursday, the biotechnology company said its first-quarter profit was largely flat from a year ago as a 5per cent increase in sales was offset by higher costs, including spending related to development of remdesivir.

Gilead posted adjusted earnings of US$1.68 a share on revenue of US$5.55 billion in the quarter. Wall Street analysts, on average, forecast a profit of US$1.57 on revenue of US$5.45 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

First quarter sales of Gilead's HIV drugs rose to US$4.1 billion from US$3.6 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Bill Berkrot)