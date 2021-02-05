Gilead quarterly revenue rises 26% on remdesivir sales

NEW YORK: Gilead Sciences Inc posted a 26 per cent rise in quarterly revenue that topped Wall Street estimates on Thursday, helped by sales of its antiviral drug, remdesivir, which is authorized to treat COVID-19 patients across the world.

Remdesivir brought in US$1.9 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, above analysts' estimates of US$1.34 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Shares of Gilead were up 2.5 per cent in extended trading.

The company forecast fiscal 2021 results largely ahead of analyst expectations and raised its dividend by 4.4 per cent.

Fourth-quarter revenue totalled US$7.42 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of US$7.33 billion.

Gilead projected fiscal 2021 product sales of US$23.7 billion to US$25.1 billion, ahead of the Wall Street consensus of US$24.27 billion in revenue, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

