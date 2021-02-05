Gilead quarterly revenue rises 26per cent on remdesivir sales

Gilead Sciences Inc posted a 26per cent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by sales of its antiviral drug, remdesivir, which is authorized to treat COVID-19 patients across the world.

Remdesivir brought in US$1.9 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, above analysts' estimates of US$1.34 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

