Gilead to buy 49.9per cent stake in cancer drug developer Pionyr for US$275 million
Gilead Sciences Inc said on Tuesday it would buy a 49.9per cent stake in privately held cancer immunotherapies developer Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc for US$275 million.
REUTERS: Gilead Sciences Inc said on Tuesday it would buy a 49.9per cent stake in privately held cancer immunotherapies developer Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc for US$275 million.
The drugmaker said it has also secured the right to acquire remainder of Pionyr for a US$315 million option exercise fee.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)