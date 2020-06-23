Gilead to buy 49.9per cent stake in cancer drug developer Pionyr for US$275 million

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Tuesday it would buy a 49.9per cent stake in privately held cancer immunotherapies developer Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc for US$275 million.

The drugmaker said it has also secured the right to acquire remainder of Pionyr for a US$315 million option exercise fee.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)