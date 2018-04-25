Glass Lewis urges vote against Deutsche Boerse board actions at AGM

Influential proxy adviser Glass Lewis has recommended shareholders in Deutsche Boerse vote against ratifying the actions of the management and supervisory boards at the exchange's 2018 annual general meeting.

FRANKFURT: Influential proxy adviser Glass Lewis has recommended shareholders in Deutsche Boerse vote against ratifying the actions of the management and supervisory boards at the exchange's 2018 annual general meeting.

German companies typically ask their shareholders to approve the actions of their boards over the previous years at the annual shareholder meetings.

The recommendation was first reported by German daily Handelsblatt.

(Reporting by Tom Sims)