Glencore CEO says to deliver management transition 'shortly'

LONDON: Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg said on Tuesday the mining and trading company would "shortly" bring in new leadership as part of a management transition.

Glasenberg has already told investors he plans to retire in between three and five years.

Addressing an investor day, Glasenberg said the company would start work on the transition shortly but did not give further details.

