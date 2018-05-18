Glencore declines comment on report of UK bribery probe

Glencore on Friday said it could not comment on a report by Bloomberg that it may face an enquiry from Britain's Serious Fraud Office into allegations of bribery linked to its operations in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Glencore's share price traded around 6 percent lower after the Bloomberg report.

No-one at the SFO was immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Pratima Desai)