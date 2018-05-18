Glencore declines comment on report of UK bribery probe

Business

Glencore declines comment on report of UK bribery probe

Glencore on Friday said it could not comment on a report by Bloomberg that it may face an enquiry from Britain's Serious Fraud Office into allegations of bribery linked to its operations in Democratic Republic of Congo.

FILE PHOTO: The logo commodities trader Glencore is pictured in Baar
FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Bookmark

LONDON: Glencore on Friday said it could not comment on a report by Bloomberg that it may face an enquiry from Britain's Serious Fraud Office into allegations of bribery linked to its operations in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Glencore's share price traded around 6 percent lower after the Bloomberg report.

No-one at the SFO was immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Pratima Desai)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark