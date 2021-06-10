Global airline body says 'travel pass' app to go live in weeks

The head of global airline body IATA said on Thursday a digital travel pass for COVID-19 test results and vaccine certifications would go live in the coming weeks following a testing phase.

DUBAI: The head of global airline body IATA said on Thursday a digital travel pass for COVID-19 test results and vaccine certifications would go live in the coming weeks following a testing phase.

The mobile application, which has been tested by some airlines, was originally designed to facilitate passenger screening at the airport check-in and aircraft boarding stages.

However, IATA says it has since modified the app for when passengers are also checked by immigration officers on arrival.

"(The) feedback (has) been very positive. We expect to go live out of the testing mode in the next couple of weeks," International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General Willie Walsh told reporters during an online media briefing.

Around 60,000 people have been registered to test the system, he said.

