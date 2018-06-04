Global airlines cut profit forecast as fuel, labor costs bite

Global airlines on Monday lowered their forecast for industry profits in 2018 by 12 percent due to the rising cost of fuel and labor as well as an upturn in the interest rate cycle.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents about 280 carriers, said the airline industry is expected to post a US$33.8 billion profit this year, down from a previous forecast of US$38.4 billion.

Passenger yields, a proxy for air fares, are expected to rise by 3.2 percent this year, in the first annual gain since 2011, driven by growth in demand helped by a stronger economy but overshadowed by growing risks of protectionism, IATA said.

