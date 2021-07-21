Global chip shortage will easily drag into 2022-Stellantis CEO

Global chip shortage will easily drag into 2022-Stellantis CEO

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Tavares speaks at the 88th Geneva International Motor Show
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Tavares, when Chairman of the Managing Board of Groupe PSA, speaks during a presentation during the 88th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

DETROIT: The global semiconductor chip shortage that has hit automakers around the world and constrained vehicle production will easily drag into next year, Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman)

Source: Reuters

