Global chip shortage will easily drag into 2022-Stellantis CEO
The global semiconductor chip shortage that has hit automakers around the world and constrained vehicle production will easily drag into next year, Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.
DETROIT: The global semiconductor chip shortage that has hit automakers around the world and constrained vehicle production will easily drag into next year, Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman)