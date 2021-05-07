Global equity funds see big weekly inflows on recovery hopes - Lipper

07 May 2021 10:05AM (Updated: 07 May 2021 07:20PM )

Global stocks headed for their first weekly gain in three amid a surge in commodity prices, while traders braced for a key U.S. jobs report later on Friday that could provide clues on when the Federal Reserve will ease back on monetary stimulus.

REUTERS: Global equity funds attracted massive inflows of investments in the week ending on May 5, boosted by strong corporate earnings and rising hopes of a faster global economic recovery.

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, global equity funds attracted US$12.9 billion worth of inflows, the highest amount in three weeks.

Cyclical sectors led the inflows as more industries reopened after pandemic lockdowns and people started to splurge on discretionary items.

Financial sector funds received US$1.94 billion, the highest in five weeks, while mining and consumer discretionary sectors received US$672 million and US$473 million respectively.

However, investors continued to sell funds that invest in Indian equities due to soaring coronavirus cases and deaths in the country, which have raised concerns of a national lockdown.

Meanwhile, global bond funds obtained inflows worth US$17.16 billion, the biggest in three weeks.

On the other hand, investors sold US$21.6 billion in global money market funds, pointing to a rise in risk appetites.

Among commodities, US$46 million left precious metal funds after marginal inflows of US$1 million the previous week.

An analysis of 23,845 emerging-market funds showed equity funds received a net US$17 million, the lowest since September 2020, while bond funds had US$268 million in outflows.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke)