Global Infrastructure Partners to buy Signature Aviation for US$4.63 billion

The co-owner of London's Gatwick Airport, Global Infrastructure Partners, clinched a US$4.63 billion deal to buy British private jet servicing company Signature Aviation on Monday, trumping private equity giants Blackstone and Carlyle.

REUTERS: Global Infrastructure Partners, the former owner of London's Gatwick Airport, said on Monday that it reached an agreement to buy London-based Signature Aviation for about US$4.63 billion, trumping an approach from Blackstone Group.

Blackstone said last Friday it had won the support of Signature's biggest shareholder Bill Gates for a possible US$4.3 billion bid.

