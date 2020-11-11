Global regulators ease capital burden on JP Morgan bank

JPMorgan is no longer the world's most systemically-important bank, according to rankings for additional capital requirements published by the Financial Stability Board on Wednesday.

JPMorgan joins Citigroup and HSBC in a lower band of extra capital the world's biggest banks must hold above the regulatory minimum set for all lenders, the FSB said in a statement.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)