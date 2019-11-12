Global stocks seek enlightenment from Trump on trade

Asian share markets flatlined on Tuesday as uncertainty over Sino-U.S. trade talks and political strife in Hong Kong dogged sentiment, while safe-haven bonds eked out a bounce.

LONDON: World shares inched higher on Tuesday as investors awaited a speech by President Donald Trump on U.S. trade policy and on news he was likely to delay a decision on European auto tariffs.

Bond markets also seemed increasingly confident a recession will be avoided as EU officials said Trump was expected to announce this week that he was delaying the tariff decision on EU cars and parts for another six months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news boosted expectations about Trump's speech later in the day and for some resolution to his administration's long-running trade war with China.

The pan-European STOXX 600 shuffled 0.2per cent higher, back towards 4-year highs helped by upbeat chipmaker shares. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had climbed 0.5per cent, following a sharp 1.2per cent pullback on Monday.

Japan's Nikkei, which dithered either side of flat most of the day, ended 0.8per cent higher. But Shanghai blue chips eased 0.2per cent after bank lending growth undershot analysts' estimates, while Australian shares were down, too.

A positive signal on U.S.-China trade would likely satisfy traders even without specific details, said Rob Marshall-Lee investment leader for Emerging Market and Asian Equities at Newton Investment Management.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I think that there will be some kind of deal that comes of all of this," Marshall-Lee said, adding that whatever emerges both Washington and Beijing will want to claim it as a win domestically.

Trump wrongfooted markets over the weekend when he said there had been incorrect reporting about U.S. willingness to lift tariffs on China.

Investors were also anxious about the situation in Hong Kong after a violent escalation of protests had knocked 3per cent off the Hang Seng and nearly 2per cent off Asia-exposed banks HSBC and StanChart in recent days.

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday said protesters who are trying to "paralyze" the city were extremely selfish and hoped all universities and schools would urge students not to participate in violence.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Lam was speaking a day after police shot a protester and a man was set on fire in some of the most dramatic scenes to grip the city during the more than five months of civil unrest. The Hang Seng managed to claw back 0.5per cent.

BORIS GETS BREXIT BOOST

Bond markets were also stirring again.

A partial holiday in the United States had closed the Treasury market on Monday but there was an early milestone on Tuesday with the gap between short-term 3-month and longer-term 10-year yields hitting the widest level of the year so far.

That widening, or steepening of the 'curve' as it is also known, adds to signs that faith in the global economy in gaining again after fears it was heading into recession.

Treasury yields on 10-year notes were fractionally higher at 1.9350per cent having dropping away from last week's three-month top of 1.97per cent. European yields were also a touch higher.

Wall Street futures for the S&P 500 inched up 0.1per cent. Monday's partial holiday had made for a quiet session after the record highs of last week. The Dow ended up 0.04per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.20per cent and the Nasdaq 0.13per cent.

In currency markets, the main mover was sterling which gave back ground after surging on Monday after the Brexit Party said it would not contest previously Conservative held seats in the last UK election.

It had jumped to a 6-month high versus the euro and as much as 1per cent on the dollar but shed around 0.3per cent to 0.86 per euro and US$1.2823 when Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage then said on Tuesday he would not give any more ground.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar steadied at 98.224. The euro hovered around US$1.1030 just away from a three-week low of US$1.1015, while the dollar faded to 109.26 yen.

Gold looked to be heading for a third day of declines, touching its lowest since early August at US$1,447.89 per ounce. It was last trading at US$1,453.01.

U.S. crude gained 28 cents to US$57.14 a barrel, while Brent crude futures added 35 cents to US$62.53.

(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole and Swati Pandey in Sydney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)