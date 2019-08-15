Global stocks slide as bond markets send recession warning

Global stocks slumped to more than two-month lows in early Asian trade on Thursday, tracking the Wall Street slide as an inverted U.S. bond yield curve sent a flashing warning to investors about rising recession risks.

TOKYO: Global stocks slumped to more than two-month lows in early Asian trade on Thursday, tracking the Wall Street slide as an inverted U.S. bond yield curve sent a flashing warning to investors about rising recession risks.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell below the two-year yield , intra-day, for the first time since 2007, in what is known as a yield curve inversion and widely seen by investors as a sign that a recession is coming.

Asia shares sank at the open with Japan's Nikkei average tumbling 2.0per cent and Australian stocks falling 1.9per cent.

The MSCI ACWI , which incorporates readings of 49 equity markets across the world, shed 2.1per cent to its lowest level since June 4, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 lost 0.1per cent in early Asia.

"The yield curves are all crying timber that a recession is almost a reality and investors are tripping over themselves to get out of the way as economic recession hurts corporate earnings and stocks can drop as much as 20per cent," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.4per cent in early trade.

All three major U.S. indexes closed down about 3per cent, with the blue-chip Dow posting its biggest one-day point drop since October, major equity indices in Europe closed down 2per cent or near that while crude prices slumped almost 5per cent at one point.

Economic data from China and Germany suggested a faltering global economy, hit by the worsening U.S.-China trade war, Brexit and geopolitical tensions.

Senior U.S. officials said on Wednesday China has made no trade concessions after U.S. President Donald Trump postponed the 10per cent tariffs on over US$150 billion worth of Chinese imports, the latest sign that efforts to reach a trade deal were going nowhere.

Major currencies were relatively calm, with the dollar index rising 0.2per cent and the euro adding a marginal 0.1per cent to US$1.1144. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1per cent versus the greenback at 105.83 per dollar, having firmed 0.8per cent on Wednesday.

Oil prices shed 3per cent on Wednesday after fresh Chinese and European economic data revived global demand fears and U.S. crude inventories rose unexpectedly for the second week in a row.

In early Asian trade, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 0.7per cent to US$54.82 a barrel, having lost 3.3per cent in the previous session.

Gold rose over 1per cent on Wednesday as an inverted U.S. Treasury yield curve and weak euro zone data drove investors toward safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold stood at US$1,516.55 per ounce early Thursday, flat on the day and not far from its six year high marked Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Sam Holmes)