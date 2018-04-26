GM agrees to provide US$3.6 billion funding to South Korean unit: South Korea

General Motors has agreed to provide US$3.6 billion in fresh funding to its troubled South Korean unit, higher than its previously proposed US$2.3 billion as part of a preliminary deal, South Korea said on Thursday.

State-funded Korea Development Bank also said the U.S. automaker agreed to swap all of the debt owed by its South Korean unit to the headquarters into equity.

The KDB, which owns a 17 percent stake in GM Korea, also plans to invest a total of US$750 billion in the unit.

