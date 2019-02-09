GM Canada says Oshawa production stopped due to supplier strike

Production at General Motors' plant in Oshawa, Ontario, stopped at approximately 12:30 p.m. EST on Friday, a spokesman said, after the U.S. automaker exhausted its on-hand supply of seats from Lear Corp, where workers are striking.

It was unclear if the output of both trucks and cars was affected, what impact the stoppage had on daily production, or when production would resume, GM Canada spokesman David Paterson said.

(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Paul Simao)