GM cites chip shortage for weaker 2021 outlook

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

General Motors Co is expected to report a healthy fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday thanks to strong demand for gas-burning pickup trucks and SUVs, but the company's future electric vehicles are now driving the stock, shareholders and analysts said.

DETROIT: General Motors Co on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on strong demand for trucks and SUVs during the COVID-19 pandemic but forecast weaker-than-expected 2021 results citing a shortage of chips used in car production.

GM shares were down 0.3per cent to US$55.89 and holding in premarket trading.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The automaker expects a chip shortage to trim US$1.5 billion to US$2.0 billion from its 2021 operating profit. It forecast a range of US$10.0 billion to US$11.0 billion, or US$4.50 to US$5.25 a share. Analysts had expected US$5.89, according to Refinitiv data.

The global chip shortage also will have a short-term impact on production and cash flow, the company said.

GM said it expects to accelerate spending on electric and autonomous vehicles in 2021. Projected capital expenditures this year are US$9.0 billion to US$10.0 billion, including more than US$7.0 billion for EVs and AVs.

GM said it earned US$2.8 billion, or US$1.93 a share, compared with a loss of US$194 million, or 16 cents a share, in the prior year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the full year, GM earned US$6.4 billion, down from US$6.7 billion in 2019.

GM said its 2020 operating margin was 7.9 percent, including 9.4 percent in North America.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman and Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Nick Zieminski)