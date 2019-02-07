GM Cruise chief stands to earn US$179 million in incentives: SEC filing

The head of General Motors Co's Cruise self-driving car unit stands to make more than US$179 million over the next decade if the technology subsidiary experiences a change in ownership or is listed publicly, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

DETROIT: The head of General Motors Co's Cruise self-driving car unit stands to make more than US$179 million over the next decade if the technology subsidiary experiences a change in ownership or is listed publicly, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Dan Ammann, who stepped down as GM's president and was named chief executive of Cruise at the start of this year, was awarded 16,914 restricted stock units for common shares of Cruise and stock options for 101,485 common shares of Cruise by the unit's board on Monday, GM disclosed in its annual 10K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Each share carries a value of US$1,515, according to the filing.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Leslie Adler)