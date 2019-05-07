GM Cruise gets US$1.15 billion investment from group including SoftBank fund

07 May 2019 09:10PM (Updated: 07 May 2019 09:16PM )

REUTERS: General Motors Co's majority-owned Cruise self-driving car unit said on Tuesday it received a US$1.15 billion investment from a consortium of investors, valuing the subsidiary at US$19 billion.

The investment was funded by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc, and existing Cruise partners General Motors, SoftBank Vision Fund and Honda.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)