GM delivered 2.9 million vehicles in China in 2020, down 6.2per cent y/y

BEIJING: General Motors Co's vehicle sales in China fell 6.2per cent in 2020, as the U.S. automaker suffered a prolonged sales slowdown in the world's biggest auto market.

GM, China's second biggest foreign automaker, delivered 2.9 million vehicles in the country last year, the company said on Wednesday, for a third straight decline in annual sales.

It had delivered 3.09 million vehicles in 2019 and 3.65 million vehicles in 2018.

