GM delivered 3.09 million vehicles in China in 2019, down 15per cent year-on-year

General Motors Co's vehicle sales in China fell 15per cent in 2019, as the U.S. automaker suffered a prolonged sales slowdown in the world's biggest auto market and faced heightened competition in its key mid-priced SUV segment.

GM, China's second biggest foreign automaker, delivered 3.09 million vehicles in the country last year, the company said in a statement, for a second straight decline in annual sales.

It had delivered 3.65 million vehicles in 2018.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)