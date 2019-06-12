GM expected to invest US$150 million to boost truck output in Flint, Michigan: sources

General Motors Co is expected to announce on Wednesday it is investing about US$150 million at its Flint Assembly in Michigan to boost production of heavy duty trucks, sources briefed on the matter said.

The Detroit automaker announced in February it was adding 1,000 jobs to build a new generation of heavy-duty pickup trucks. The company confirmed its president, Mark Reuss, will make an announcement at the plant Wednesday, but declined to comment further.

