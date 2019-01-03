GM hit 200,000 US electric vehicles sold in 2018: Source

WASHINGTON: General Motors reached 200,000 cumulative US electric vehicles sold late last year, triggering a phase-out of a US$7,500 federal tax credit over the next 15 months, a person briefed on the matter said on Wednesday (Jan 3).

The largest US automaker hit the figure in the fourth quarter of 2018, which means the credit will fall to US$3,750 in April, and then drop to US$1,875 in October for six months. The credit will completely disappear in April 2020.

Advertisement

GM, which said previously it expected to reach the 200,000 sales figure before the end of 2018, declined to comment ahead of the release of its sales results on Thursday.

