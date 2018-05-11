GM Korea to turn a profit in 2019; plans SUV, crossover

Business

General Motors Co's South Korean unit reiterated on Friday that it should return to profitability by 2019 and that it will invest US$2.8 billion in a new, small SUV as well as a crossover vehicle for the local market and for export.

GM Korea logo is seen at its Bupyeong plant in Incheon
The logo of GM Korea is seen at its Bupyeong plant in Incheon, South Korea March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

This followed a more subdued outlook for the troubled unit from the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), which said on Friday the unit should swing to a profit from 2022 on the back of cuts in labor costs.

GM had said last month it could return to profitability in 2019 with US$400 million to US$500 million in annual cost reductions through plant closures, labor and other efficiencies.

GM and South Korea have agreed on a rescue package worth US$7.15 billion, including US$2 billion of capital spending by GM and a US$2.8 billion debt-for-equity swap for existing loans GM Korea owes to its parent.

As part of its plan, GM Korea said it would design, engineer and manufacture an all-new small SUV, and an all-new crossover vehicle for Korean consumers and for export to other markets.

It also plans to engineer and manufacture a small, fuel-efficient three-cylinder gasoline engine in Korea.

"GM Korea now has the right fundamentals to grow a successful business in Korea for the long term," the company's Chief Executive Kaher Kazem said in a statement.

(Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Source: Reuters

