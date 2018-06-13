GM names Dhivya Suryadevara CFO

General Motors Co said on Wednesday Dhivya Suryadevara will succeed Chuck Stevens as chief financial officer on Sept. 1.

REUTERS: General Motors Co said on Wednesday Dhivya Suryadevara will succeed Chuck Stevens as chief financial officer on Sept. 1.

Suryadevara, 39, played an integral role in the divestiture of the company's European arm Opel and the acquisition of self-driving vehicle startup Cruise, in which Japanese tech giant SoftBank recently made an investment, GM said in a statement.

Advertisement

During her 13 years with the company, she helped achieve ratings upgrades from all three credit ratings agencies, completed US$2 billion notes issuance to fund discretionary pension contributions and upsized and renewed GM's US$14.5 billion revolver, the company said.

She was named vice president, corporate finance, in July 2017.

Chief Financial Officer Chuck Stevens will remain with the company as an adviser until his retirement in March. (http://bit.ly/2LKwgDK)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Advertisement