GM names Mark Reuss company president

General Motors Co on Thursday named Mark Reuss president, effective immediately, tapping into his experience in driving the company's global product development.

REUTERS: General Motors Co on Thursday named Mark Reuss president, effective immediately, tapping into his experience in driving the company's global product development.

Reuss will focus on doubling the resources allocated to electric and autonomous vehicle programs in the next two years, the company said.

Advertisement

His appointment comes as the No.1 U.S. automaker is investing in developing self-driving cars, while cutting back on the production of traditional sedans.

Reuss currently leads GM's global product group and Cadillac operations.

He replaces Dan Ammann, who took over as chief executive of the automaker’s majority-owned Cruise self-driving car subsidiary on Jan. 1.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Advertisement