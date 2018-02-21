GM offers US$2.8 billion investment in South Korea over 10 years: South Korea official

SEOUL: General Motors has proposed US$2.8 billion fresh investment in South Korea over the 10 years as part of its plan to restructure its embattled Korean unit, a South Korean senior government official said.

The official with direct knowledge of the matter added the U.S. carmaker had requested South Korea to inject funds into GM Korea in which the country's state bank also holds a stake.

