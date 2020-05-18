GM plans tentative restart for plant in Silao, Mexico on May 20

General Motors Co signaled that it was tentatively planning to restart operations at its auto assembly plant in the Mexican city of Silao on May 20 after the coronavirus outbreak stalled production, according to a message to workers seen by Reuters.

MEXICO CITY: General Motors Co signaled that it was tentatively planning to restart operations at its auto assembly plant in the Mexican city of Silao on May 20 after the coronavirus outbreak stalled production, according to a message to workers seen by Reuters.

Workers at the plant in the central state of Guanajuato had previously been told to plan to return to work on May 18.

(Reporting by Dave Graham)