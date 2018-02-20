GM plans to produce two new models in South Korea: South Korea lawmaker

Business

GM plans to produce two new models in South Korea: South Korea lawmaker

General Motors Co plans to produce two new models in South Korea, a local lawmaker quoted GM executive Barry Engle as saying at a meeting with South Korean members of parliament.

GM Korea's labour union leaders deliver a letter to Hong Young-pyo, a ruling party lawmaker from Bupyeong, where GM Korea's biggest factory is based, demanding the normalization of GM Korea's operation, in the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea February 20, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS

Bookmark

SEOUL: General Motors Co plans to produce two new models in South Korea, a local lawmaker quoted GM executive Barry Engle as saying at a meeting with South Korean members of parliament.

Engle, president of GM International, did not elaborate on whether GM's plan for the two new car models were dependent on government support for the automaker, said Kim Sung-tae who attended the meeting.

GM announced last week it will shutter a plant in the city of Gunsan, in South Korea's southwest, by May and decide within weeks on the fate of the remaining three plants in the country.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark