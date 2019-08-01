GM posts flat profit, handily beats analyst expectations

General Motors Co on Thursday posted a flat quarterly net profit that handily beat market expectations, helped by U.S. sales of high-margin pickup trucks, SUVs and crossovers.

FILE PHOTO: General Motors Co. displays the new Chevrolet 2020 Silverado HD pickup truck at the GM
FILE PHOTO: General Motors Co. displays the new Chevrolet 2020 Silverado HD pickup truck at the GM Flint Assembly Plant in Flint, Michigan, U.S. February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo
The No. 1 U.S. automaker reported second-quarter net income of US$2.42 billion or US$1.66 per share, compared with US$2.39 billion or US$1.66 per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, GM earned US$1.64 per share, well above analyst expectations of US$1.44.

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Source: Reuters

