GM posts flat profit, handily beats analyst expectations

DETROIT: General Motors Co on Thursday posted a flat quarterly net profit that handily beat market expectations, helped by U.S. sales of high-margin pickup trucks, SUVs and crossovers.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker reported second-quarter net income of US$2.42 billion or US$1.66 per share, compared with US$2.39 billion or US$1.66 per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, GM earned US$1.64 per share, well above analyst expectations of US$1.44.

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Nick Zieminski)