GM president says close to resolution to fix its South Korean unit

General Motors Co's president said on Thursday that it was very close to a resolution to fix its ailing South Korean unit.

FILE PHOTO: An employee works at an assembly line of GM Korea's Bupyeong plant in Incheon, South Korea March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

"Over the last few months, over the last few weeks a lot of very good progress has been made," GM President Dan Ammann said in a meeting with South Korean ruling party lawmakers.

On Monday, the Detroit carmaker reached a preliminary deal with its South Korean labor union, winning concessions on pay and bonuses. That led the company to drop a plan to consider filing for bankruptcy.

