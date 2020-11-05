GM profit beats as truck, SUVs sales rebound from pandemic lows

General Motors Co on Thursday posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by renewed demand for trucks and SUVs in the United States and a rebound in China sales, sending its shares higher in premarket trading.

DETROIT: General Motors Co on Thursday posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by renewed demand for trucks and SUVs in the United States and a rebound in China sales, sending its shares higher in premarket trading.

The company also said it would generate cash flow of US$7 billion to US$9 billion during the second half of the year.

In a statement, Chief Executive Mary Barra said the company was "well positioned to meet rising customer demand."

GM's U.S. sales in the third quarter fell 10per cent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but results improved each month. In China, GM's sales in the quarter rose 12per cent, its first quarterly sales growth in two years.

The Detroit automaker reported net income of US$4 billion, or US$2.78 a share for the reported quarter, compared with US$2.35 billion, or US$1.60 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, GM earned US$2.83 a share, above the US$1.38 a share expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's EBIT-adjusted margin jumped 6.5 points to 14.9per cent in the quarter, reflecting the strength of its high-margin pickups and SUVs.

GM shares jumped 5.5per cent to US$37.19 in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert and Ben Klayman in Detroit and Rachit Vats in Bangalore; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Anil D'Silva)