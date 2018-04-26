GM quarterly profit falls but beats Wall St estimates

General Motors Co on Thursday reported a lower first-quarter net profit as it began the changeover to a redesigned family of high-margin pickup trucks that resulted in lower production, but came in above Wall Street expectations.

FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan, U.S., October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo
The company reported quarterly net income of US$1.05 billion or US$1.43 per share, a drop of nearly 60 percent from US$2.61 billion or US$1.75 per share a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of US$1.24.

(Reporting by Nick Carey; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

