GM quarterly profit falls but beats Wall St estimates
General Motors Co on Thursday reported a lower first-quarter net profit as it began the changeover to a redesigned family of high-margin pickup trucks that resulted in lower production, but came in above Wall Street expectations.
DETROIT: General Motors Co on Thursday reported a lower first-quarter net profit as it began the changeover to a redesigned family of high-margin pickup trucks that resulted in lower production, but came in above Wall Street expectations.
The company reported quarterly net income of US$1.05 billion or US$1.43 per share, a drop of nearly 60 percent from US$2.61 billion or US$1.75 per share a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of US$1.24.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; editing by Jason Neely)